Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.5 %

Crane NXT stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.32. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Crane NXT by 16.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Crane NXT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

