Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Shares of CR opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 26.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

