Critical Comparison: Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) vs. Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dr. Martens and Crocs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crocs $4.06 billion 2.09 $792.57 million $12.92 10.79

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Dr. Martens.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A Crocs 20.02% 53.20% 16.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dr. Martens and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dr. Martens and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Martens 0 0 0 0 N/A Crocs 0 2 11 0 2.85

Crocs has a consensus price target of $162.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Dr. Martens.

Summary

Crocs beats Dr. Martens on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

