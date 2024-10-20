CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $88.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.27.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth about $820,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

