CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

