Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,262,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $613.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.54. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

