Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 15,007 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

