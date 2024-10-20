Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $175.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.