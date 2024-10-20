Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

BATS ARKB opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

