Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Ndwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 365,371 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

