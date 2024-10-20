Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

