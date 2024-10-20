Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,049,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 364,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the period.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.