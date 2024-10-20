Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.24. 175,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 510,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research upgraded Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Daktronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $627.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.84 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,857.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,857.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,872 shares of company stock worth $608,838. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 227,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

