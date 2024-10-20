Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dana Stock Performance
Shares of DAN stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. Dana has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Dana’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Dana Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Read More
