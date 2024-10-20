Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Dana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Incorporated ( NYSE:DAN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. Dana has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Dana’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.