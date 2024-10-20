Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $40,656,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $274.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.72 and its 200-day moving average is $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

