DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.94. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 30,197 shares traded.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.43. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.64% and a negative net margin of 265.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DarioHealth by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 3.1% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,375,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 20.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

