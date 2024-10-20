Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Insider Sells $40,746.91 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $663,000.

DAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

