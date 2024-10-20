Delek US (NYSE:DK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Delek US Stock Down 1.4 %

DK stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Delek US has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 53,957 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth $19,806,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 627.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

