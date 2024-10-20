Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,207 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

