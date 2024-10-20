Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

