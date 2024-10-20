Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

