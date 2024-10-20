DMC Group LLC Acquires 5,090 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

