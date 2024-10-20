DMC Group LLC Buys New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Diageo by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

