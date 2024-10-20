DMC Group LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.1 %

First Horizon stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.77.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

