DMC Group LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DMC Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.0% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.37.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

