DMC Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $351.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $353.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.