DMC Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DMC Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 199,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,104,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

