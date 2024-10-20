DMC Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $578,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $123.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

