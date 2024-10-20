dogwifhat 24 Hour Volume Reaches $221.08 Million (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. dogwifhat has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $221.08 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00250389 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,368 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,367.878733. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.60721314 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 544 active market(s) with $222,118,310.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.