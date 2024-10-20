Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Duluth Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duluth has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.30 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

