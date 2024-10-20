DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.80. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
DynaResource Trading Up 6.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
DynaResource Company Profile
DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.
