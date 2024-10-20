Dynex (DNX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.67 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,734,878 coins and its circulating supply is 96,734,725 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,704,902.15343466. The last known price of Dynex is 0.40179286 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,191,051.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

