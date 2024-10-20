Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 6,309 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,992 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,808.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $100.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $130,109.98.

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $17,461.02.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.05. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

