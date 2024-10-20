Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.88. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 12,412 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
