EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 424,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,908,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,854,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

