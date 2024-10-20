E&G Advisors LP Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

