E&G Advisors LP Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $5,549,000. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.