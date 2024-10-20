E&G Advisors LP Invests $202,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

