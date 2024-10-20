E&G Advisors LP Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $921.75 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59. The company has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $874.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $791.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $914.15.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

