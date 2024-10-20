E&G Advisors LP Sells 100 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $182.19 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.11 and its 200 day moving average is $171.41. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.