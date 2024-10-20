Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,170 shares of company stock worth $20,638,737 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $430.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.98 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.