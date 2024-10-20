Embree Financial Group Acquires 1,975 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 13.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth approximately $53,754,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 24.0% in the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% in the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,436,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

