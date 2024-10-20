Embree Financial Group Acquires 701 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

