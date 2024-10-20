Embree Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Embree Financial Group raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.4% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $188.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

