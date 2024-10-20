Embree Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 320,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

