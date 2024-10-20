Embree Financial Group Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
