Embree Financial Group Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 42.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

