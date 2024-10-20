Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$53.83 and last traded at C$53.81, with a volume of 128625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a C$55.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.10.

Emera Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.74.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.84%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

