Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECPG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

