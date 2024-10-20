Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR stock opened at $322.63 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.30.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

