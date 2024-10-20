Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
ESGR stock opened at $322.63 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.30.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
