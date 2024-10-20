Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lowered by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $29.18 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

